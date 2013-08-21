* USD/INR keeping gains on oil bids, at 63.45/46 versus
63.25/26 last close. It hit a record high of 64.13 on Tuesday.
* Dealers say RBI steps to ease cash have negligible impact on
spot INR.
* Some receiving of central bank's cash easing seen in forwards
with 1-year premium at 482 points versus 499 last close.
* Fear of RBI also keeping gains in check after intervention
seen in spot, forwards on Tuesday.
* India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond
market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee,
while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign
bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls.
