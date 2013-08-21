* USD/INR keeping gains on oil bids, at 63.45/46 versus 63.25/26 last close. It hit a record high of 64.13 on Tuesday. * Dealers say RBI steps to ease cash have negligible impact on spot INR. * Some receiving of central bank's cash easing seen in forwards with 1-year premium at 482 points versus 499 last close. * Fear of RBI also keeping gains in check after intervention seen in spot, forwards on Tuesday. * India took steps on Tuesday to support the beaten-down bond market, in moves also expected to prop up the battered rupee, while a top official said there was no need to issue sovereign bonds to Indians abroad or bring in capital controls. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)