* USD/INR breaches 64, tailing nearly a 1 percent fall in local stocks; headed towards a record high of 64.13. * A large state-run bank heavy USD buyer, likely to meet oil payments. * Custodial banks also turn USD buyers as the rupee falls. * Dealers say RBI steps to ease cash have negligible impact on spot INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)