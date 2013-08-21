(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (SAR). The rating outlook remains stable. In line with this, we affirmed our Greater China regional scale rating on Hong Kong at 'cnAAA/cnA-1+'. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is unchanged at 'AAA'.