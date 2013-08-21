* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers of Indian shares in August, looking to extend their selling streak for the third consecutive month amid a record low rupee and talks of U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus as early as September. * FIIs have so far sold 180.9 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) worth of Indian shares in the last three months starting June, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Dealers say FII investment figure for Wednesday which will come on NSE later becomes important given Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to their lowest intraday level in nearly a year on RBI steps to ease cash and bond holding rules for banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)