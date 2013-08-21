US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers of Indian shares in August, looking to extend their selling streak for the third consecutive month amid a record low rupee and talks of U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus as early as September. * FIIs have so far sold 180.9 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) worth of Indian shares in the last three months starting June, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Dealers say FII investment figure for Wednesday which will come on NSE later becomes important given Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday to their lowest intraday level in nearly a year on RBI steps to ease cash and bond holding rules for banks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.