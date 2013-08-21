Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.834

Reoffer price 99.834

Yield 1.785 pct

Spread 46 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit suisse, Pohjola & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0966078221

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.