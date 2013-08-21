BRIEF-Guosen Securities posts net profit for March
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)
Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 520.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, CMZ, SVR, ZKB, Jbar, Sar & Vont
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0221803791
