* USD/INR is likely to post another record high, breaching 65 as risk assets hurt after Federal Reserve minutes indicated tapering may begin as early as the next month. The pair last closed at 64.11/12, after hitting a record high of 64.5450. * Dealers say the rupee came off lows in the late session only because of RBI intervention. * India, Indonesia continue to bear the brunt of foreign money pullout, being current account deficit economies. * RBI steps on late Tuesday fail to provide any succour to INR, seen as bond-market specific. * Foreign funds turning sellers in equities, having sold for 4 successive sessions, totalling over $500 million, in another ominous signal. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)