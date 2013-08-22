* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to rise in early trade, tracking rupee's fall to record lows. The 10-year yield closed at 8.41 percent, down 49 bps on Wednesday, largely on the back of RBI steps to ease liquidity. * USD/INR is likely to post another record high, breaching 65, dealers said. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh two-year high in Asia after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to taper its asset-buying programme as early as next month. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Thursday. * Dealers will wait for Friday bond auction to see whether demand improves after RBI's cash easing steps on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)