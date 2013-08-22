* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.96 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 1.1 percent. * Asian markets were thrown a lifeline on Thursday when surprisingly strong data on China's huge manufacturing sector helped offset rising U.S. bond yields, lifting currencies and shares from deep early lows. * Assets across the region had been under heavy pressure after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed it was still on track to start tapering stimulus as early as next month, sending Treasury yields to two-year highs. * Foreign institutional investors sold 7.9 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, having sold for four successive sessions, totalling over $500 million, regulatory and exchange data showed. * Analysts say moves in USD/INR, which is likely to post another record high breaching 65, alongside potential government actions are on watch. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)