* The benchmark BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.47 percent, heading towards their fifth consecutive day of decline. * Bank shares lead the decline on fears of foreign selling after rupee hits another record low. * ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2.5 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 2.3 percent. * Shares in metal companies gain on expectations for a pickup in China after HSBC said its preliminary purchasing managers' index rose to 50.1 in August, a five-month high and just above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction. * Tata Steel Ltd gains 4 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 1.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)