* India's NSE index next support comes at the 4,916 level as its technical structure has deteriorated further following the break below support at 5,500, which ends over 10-months of range-price action, brokerage CLSA said in a report on late on Tuesday. * As per CLSA's technical analysis the short, medium as well as primary trend for the index remains down. * On the rupee, CLSA says the recent break above the July 2013 highs opens the door for further weakness towards the next chart resistance in the 67-68 area. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)