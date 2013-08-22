* Sesa Goa Ltd, the Indian unit of oil and mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, gains 4 percent on inclusion in India's benchmark index in place of another group unit Sterlite Industries Ltd. * The inclusion would be effective from Aug. 27 as per a BSE circular on Wednesday. * Sesa Goa said on Saturday its merger with Sterlite Industries and the group's various Indian arms to create a single unit has become effective. * Sterlite Industries is also up 4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)