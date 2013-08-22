* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points on the day at 8.45 percent, but sharply off the day's high of 8.62 percent tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows. * The partially convertible rupee at 65.14/15 per dollar, off its record low of 65.56 but still sharply weaker than its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. * Some traders speculated the central bank was buying bonds on the electronic system helping the recovery in debt, though it was not a universal view. * Traders will continue to monitor the rupee's movements for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)