* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis
points on the day at 8.45 percent, but sharply off the day's
high of 8.62 percent tracking a recovery in the rupee from
record lows.
* The partially convertible rupee at 65.14/15 per
dollar, off its record low of 65.56 but still sharply weaker
than its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday.
* Some traders speculated the central bank was buying bonds on
the electronic system helping the recovery in debt, though it
was not a universal view.
* Traders will continue to monitor the rupee's movements for
further direction.
