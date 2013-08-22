* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 9 basis
points to 8.63 percent while the 1-year rate
edges up 10 bps to 9.71 percent.
* Traders say high interbank cash rates keep pressure on OIS
rates and will keep rates high. The overnight call money rate
last trading at 10.35/10.40 percent.
* Weakness in the rupee also hurting sentiment for bonds and
prompting paying in OIS rates on expectations of more rupee-
supporting measures.
* Traders, however, expect some support for bonds on the back of
the central bank's latest measures to buy back longer-dated debt
but say OIS rates will continue to remain anchored.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)