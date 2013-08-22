* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 9 basis points to 8.63 percent while the 1-year rate edges up 10 bps to 9.71 percent. * Traders say high interbank cash rates keep pressure on OIS rates and will keep rates high. The overnight call money rate last trading at 10.35/10.40 percent. * Weakness in the rupee also hurting sentiment for bonds and prompting paying in OIS rates on expectations of more rupee- supporting measures. * Traders, however, expect some support for bonds on the back of the central bank's latest measures to buy back longer-dated debt but say OIS rates will continue to remain anchored. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)