August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.32

Reoffer price 100.32

Yield 1.042 pct

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB0TZ2

