BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.32
Reoffer price 100.32
Yield 1.042 pct
Payment Date August 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB0TZ2
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
* Says board approves Haitong Unitrust Internationa Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering