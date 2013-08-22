* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 11 basis points on the day at 8.30 percent as traders pick bargains after the steep fall in prices in early trade. * Yield had risen to as high as 8.62 percent. * Traders say net negative supply of debt in September along with the scheduled cash management bills redemption on Sept. 17 is keeping sentiment for bonds slightly positive. * The central bank's decision to buy back longer-dated bonds via open market operation is also a key positive for the debt market and will prevent sharp losses in bonds from current levels. * The recovery in the rupee from record lows also helping bonds, traders say. The rupee is at 64.90/95 per dollar, off its record low of 65.56 but still weaker than its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)