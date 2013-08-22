* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 11
basis points on the day at 8.30 percent as traders pick bargains
after the steep fall in prices in early trade.
* Yield had risen to as high as 8.62 percent.
* Traders say net negative supply of debt in September along
with the scheduled cash management bills redemption on Sept. 17
is keeping sentiment for bonds slightly positive.
* The central bank's decision to buy back longer-dated bonds via
open market operation is also a key positive for the debt market
and will prevent sharp losses in bonds from current levels.
* The recovery in the rupee from record lows also helping bonds,
traders say. The rupee is at 64.90/95 per dollar, off
its record low of 65.56 but still weaker than its close of
64.11/12 on Wednesday.
