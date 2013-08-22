BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 97.23
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 45bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2020 DBR
Payment Date August 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, LBB, Natixis, Nomura,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0858366098
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
* Says board approves Haitong Unitrust Internationa Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering