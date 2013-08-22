Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 24, 2021
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.812
Reoffer price 98.812
Yield 2.804 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.1bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Societe Generale CIB & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0966314485
