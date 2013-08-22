Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.812

Reoffer price 98.812

Yield 2.804 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.1bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0966314485

