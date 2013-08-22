Aug 22 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) reported second-quarter results above market estimates, helped by strong demand for its products.

Marvell's net income fell to $62 million, or 12 cents per share, in the second quarter from $93 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $807 million. [ID:nPnSF68341]

Analysts had expected earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $791.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Marvell, which makes chips that are used for reading and writing data on hard-disk and flash drives, were up more than 2 percent in extended trading after closing at $12.96 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

