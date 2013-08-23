* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.04 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 1.1 percent. * Asian shares rose in early trading on Friday after economic data suggested the global economy is expanding, which took the edge off persistent fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely withdrawal of stimulus. * Dealers say Thursday's recovery of about 2 percent may extend itself if the rupee recovers. * However, traders remain wary of foreign flows at a time when overseas investors who had been net buyers of Indian stocks in 2013 sold a net 45.41 billion rupees ($701.42 million)worth of shares in the five sessions through Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)