* India federal bond yields may ease after policymakers step in to calm the rupee, which recovered from a record-low level on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.23 percent. * "The 10-year should open below 8.20 pct on slightly better market mood and the late recovery seen in the rupee," says senior dealer. * RBI chief Subbarao says cash tightening steps to stay till rupee stabilises. * Indian Finance Minister P.Chidambaram says June quarter GDP likely flat, subsequently may improve. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Friday. * Traders say net negative supply of debt in September along with the scheduled cash management bills redemption on Sept. 17 is keeping sentiment for bonds slightly positive. * The central bank's decision to buy back longer-dated bonds via open market operation is also a key positive for the debt market and will prevent sharp losses in bonds from current levels. * Dealer tips 10-year to trade in 8.15-8.45 pct band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)