BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
USD/INR may ease, opening at about 64.30 levels versus 64.55/56 last close, after hitting a record high of 65.56 on Thursday. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says INR undervalued; RBI chief defends liquidity tightening steps. RBI chief Subbarao says cash tightening steps to stay till rupee stabilises. Foreign funds continue to be sellers in equities, having sold for 5 successive sessions, totalling over $700 million, including provisional data for Thursday. The dollar touched a near three-week high versus the yen on Friday, supported by this week's rise in U.S. yields and as Tokyo shares rose after business surveys suggested the global economy was on the mend.
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-