* USD/INR may ease, opening at about 64.30 levels versus 64.55/56 last close, after hitting a record high of 65.56 on Thursday. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says INR undervalued; RBI chief defends liquidity tightening steps. * RBI chief Subbarao says cash tightening steps to stay till rupee stabilises. * Foreign funds continue to be sellers in equities, having sold for 5 successive sessions, totalling over $700 million, including provisional data for Thursday. * The dollar touched a near three-week high versus the yen on Friday, supported by this week's rise in U.S. yields and as Tokyo shares rose after business surveys suggested the global economy was on the mend. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)