* Indian shares gain on a volatile day as the benchmark BSE index is up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index also gains equally. * Shares in metal companies continue to gain for a second day after a positive reading on China's manufacturing sector on Thursday. * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is up 4.5 percent while Tata Steel Ltd gains 0.8 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 0.6 percent after the company announced a new gas condensate discovery off the east coast of India in the Cauvery basin with British oil company BP Plc. * Blue chip shares such as ITC Ltd fall 2 percent on fears of foreign selling unless rupee recovers meaningfully. * Traders continue to remain wary of foreign flows at a time when overseas investors who had been net buyers of Indian stocks in 2013 sold a net 45.41 billion rupees ($701.4 million) worth of shares in the five sessions through Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)