* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up 1 percent after a competitor raised its revenue guidance, citing strong sale of a generic antibiotic also sold by Sun Pharma. * Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time in four months, riding on strong sales of generic antibiotic doxycycline, a drug used to prevent and treat malaria and other infections. * Analysts expect generic doxycycline to contribute around US$60-80 million in sales in FY14 for Sun Pharma. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)