* HSBC downgrades Indian equities to "neutral" from "overweight", citing a sharp rise in the cost of equity for companies and a slowing growth. * The bank says India will continue to struggle with the trade-off between defending a currency and supporting growth. * HSBC adds the main catalyst for recent volatility in Indian equities was when policymakers decided to tighten liquidity to stem capital outflows. * J.P.Morgan also downgraded Indian shares on Tuesday to "neutral" from "overweight", citing strain in balance of payments. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)