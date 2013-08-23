* USD/INR down on day, at 64.38/40 versus 64.55/56 last close. It has traded in a 64.28-64.75 band. * Pair hit a record high of 65.56 on Thursday. * Dealer says state-run banks seen on offer side. * Local shares extend gains, up 1 pct. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram says rupee undervalued; Central bank chief defends liquidity tightening steps. * RBI Chief Subbarao says cash tightening steps to stay till rupee stabilises. * Pair may further ease to around 64.20 levels, says dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)