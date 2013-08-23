* Indian shares extend gains as the benchmark BSE index is up 1.11 percent, while the broader NSE index also rises 1.14 percent as the rupee is seen recovering from its record low made on Thursday. * India's troubled economy did not rebound in the quarter that ended in June but will begin to in the rest of the financial year, the finance minister said on Thursday, after the rupee, which he said was "undervalued," hit another record low. * Beaten down banking stocks rise on value buying and on hopes of more measures by the government to support the economy, dealers say. * NSE bank index gains 2 percent, led by ICICI Bank Ltd which is up 2.9 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd rises 3.1 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 2 percent after the company announced a new gas condensate discovery off the east coast of India in the Cauvery basin with British oil company BP Plc. * Gains also tracked higher global shares as economic data suggesting the global economy is improving took the edge off persistent fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start withdrawing stimulus next month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)