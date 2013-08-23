BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.25 percent, off its day's high of 8.34 percent. * Traders say a recovery in the rupee to 64.30 per dollar levels, which is a near 2 percent recovery from the record low of 65.56 reached on Thursday, is helping sentiment. * Traders will now await the results of the open market purchase of bonds by the central bank and the bond sale for further direction. * Foreign funds turned net buyers of $266.96 million worth of debt on Wednesday and if the foreign buying continues, traders expect some stability to return to the debt market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-