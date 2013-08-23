* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.25 percent, off its day's high of 8.34 percent. * Traders say a recovery in the rupee to 64.30 per dollar levels, which is a near 2 percent recovery from the record low of 65.56 reached on Thursday, is helping sentiment. * Traders will now await the results of the open market purchase of bonds by the central bank and the bond sale for further direction. * Foreign funds turned net buyers of $266.96 million worth of debt on Wednesday and if the foreign buying continues, traders expect some stability to return to the debt market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)