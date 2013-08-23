* India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent versus its close of 10.20/30 percent on Thursday on reserves reporting day. * Banks borrowed 366.93 billion rupees at repo auction. * Senior dealer says system liquidity around 1.2-1.25 trillion rupee in deficit. * RBI chief Subbarao says to keep cash tight till liquidity eases. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)