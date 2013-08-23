* Indian shares may remain volatile in the short term as traders remain wary of foreign flows after overseas investors sold a net $701.4 million worth of shares in the five sessions through Thursday ahead of June quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts. * India will report June quarter GDP on Friday, which will indicate how much the economy has slowed. It had recorded a 4.8 percent growth in the previous quarter. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday the economy did not rebound in the quarter ended in June but will begin to in the rest of the financial year. * The rupee would be watched after what appear to be the first signs of reversal in the currency's short-term trend as it recovered on Friday after six straight sessions of losses, dealers said. * The rupee will remain vulnerable to any talk of U.S. tapering, while a worsening fiscal deficit could also weigh on it. * Also watched, Fed vice chair Janet Yellen's speech in Jackson Hole over the weekend. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Sesa Goa Ltd to replace Sterlite Industries Ltd in India's benchmark index Thurs: Expiry of equity derivative contracts for August Fri: India reports June quarter GDP July Infrastructure output data (Thu/Fri) April-July fiscal deficit Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)