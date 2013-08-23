Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2023

Coupon 6-month Euribor+ 10bp

Issue price 99.9

Reoffer price 99.9

Payment Date August 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000BLB2JD2

