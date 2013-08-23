BRIEF-HomeStreet announces departure of Chief Financial Officer
* HomeStreet Inc. announces departure of Chief Financial Officer
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2023
Coupon 6-month Euribor+ 10bp
Issue price 99.9
Reoffer price 99.9
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000BLB2JD2
