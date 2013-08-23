BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire new class a property in Sherbrooke, Quebec
* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire new class a property in Sherbrooke, Quebec
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Market PlC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 01, 2023
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 98.62
Reoffer price 98.62
Yield 2.785 pct
Payment Date September 01, 2013
ISIN DE000BRL9147
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.93
Reoffer price 99.93
Yield 0.685 pct
Payment Date August 28, 2013
ISIN DE000BRL9139
* * * *
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire new class a property in Sherbrooke, Quebec
LOS ANGELES, March 28 A California man who prosecutors say led a gang of burglars in a decade-long string of Hollywood-style bank robberies, rappelling through roofs in matching outfits and carrying walkie-talkies, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged an executive at a Turkish state-owned bank with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, escalating a case that has added to tensions between the United States and Turkey.