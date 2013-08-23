BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40000 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 34400 ICS-104(24mm) 39500 ICS-202(26mm) 44000 ICS-105(26mm) 43400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44300 ICS-105(27mm) 45600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 45600 ICS-105MMA(27) 46300 ICS-105PHR(28) 46200 ICS-105(28mm) 47000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46600 ICS-105(29mm) 47400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 46900 ICS-105(30mm) 47900 ICS-105(31mm) 48200 ICS-106(32mm) 49000 ICS-107(34mm) 55000
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-