Aug 23Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) m.v.navadhenu bothra urea 11/08 11/08 23/08 nil 48,001 nil 2) m.v. gold gemini interocean dap 14/08 14/08 25/08 nil 44,000 nil 3) m.v. stanis imperial wood chips 18/08 18/08 23/08 nil *18196 nil 4) m.v.birch 1 orissa GB 21/08 21/08 25/08 16,000 nil nil 5) m.v.yong an 2 admiral dap 22/08 22/08 28/08 nil 38,500 nil 6) m.v.superior sai wood pulp 23/08 23/08 27/08 nil 10,600 nil 7) m.t.sunny orion deblines toluene 23/08 23/08 23/08 nil 2,000 nil 8) m.v. unicorn viking GB 23/08 23/08 26/08 9,400 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) m.t.feng hai 25 seaport edible oil nil 7,500 nil ---- --- 2) m.v.stadion ii chowgule Aluminia nil 28,752 nil 23/08 --- 3) m.vjia xing puyvast GB 10,000 nil nil ---- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) m.v. jag rani chettinad coal nil 47,500 nil 23/08 2) m.t.rose jyothi Sul Acid nil 6,300 nil 24/08 3) m.t. golden jyothi marineSul Acid nil 10,000 nil 24/08 4) m.t. dawn mathura orissa diesel nil 4,000 nil 24/08 5) m.t. almajedah gac ammonia nil 6,000 nil 25/08 6) m.t. lodestar deblines tolu./hex. nil 1000/600 nil 27/08 7) m.t. southern esskay phos. acid nil 6,505 nil 27/08 8) m.t. jl rotter damj.m.baxi phos. acid nil 9,500 nil 27/08 9) m.t. mtm shanghai j.m.baxi phos. acid nil 9,970 nil 30/08 10) m.v. del sol puyvast GB 9,000 nil nil 01/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL