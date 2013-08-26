* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.5 percent. * Asian stocks rose and gold hit a near three-month high while the dollar nursed losses on Monday, extending a move started late last week when a steep drop in U.S. new home sales tempered expectations the Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. * Traders remained wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $720 million of shares in the previous six sessions through Friday, ahead of June quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts next week. * Also on watch, Reuters poll on what the key changes and priorities will be once Raghuram Rajan, the new Reserve Bank of India governor, enters office in September. (0600 GMT) FACTORS TO WATCH * Fitch Ratings will host a teleconference to discuss the outlook and implications for Asia-Pacific sovereign ratings, including India amid investor concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to taper its quantitative easing programme. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)