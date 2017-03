* India federal bonds seen opening flat on Monday and draw direction from movement in the dollar rupee exchange rate, dealers say. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.26 percent, 3 basis points up on Friday. * Supply of cash management bills worth 220 billion rupees will weigh heavy on sentiment, they said. * However, a drop in U.S. Treasury yields from two-week highs on Friday after weak housing data raised concerns that rising mortgage rates may weigh on the economic recovery, will provide some relief. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)