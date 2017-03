* USD/INR may ease tailing regional currencies versus 63.20/21 at last close, after falling 2.1 percent on Friday, its biggest single-day loss in a year. * INR may find some support via a likely stock market rally as regional shares gain. * Dealers, however, remain wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $720 million of shares in the previous six sessions through Friday, ahead of June quarter GDP data later this week. * A dealer expects the pair to open around 63.10 and have a 62.80-63.80 trading range. * The dollar was broadly steady against its major counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)