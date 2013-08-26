* Barclays upgrades India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd to "overweight" from "equal weight", saying the engineering firm's earnings cycle is heading closer to a trough and should rebound from the second half of fiscal 2014. * Barclays also cites valuations, noting L&T's earnings are at 10-year lows. * However, Barclays cuts its target price on L&T to 900 rupees from 1,000 to reflect impact of rupee depreciation on margins in the near term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)