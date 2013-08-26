* The benchmark BSE index is up 0.95 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.87 percent, heading towards their third consecutive day of gains. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 2.2 percent after Barclays upgrades the stock to "overweight", citing a potential recovery in earnings and valuations. * Sesa Goa Ltd gains 6 percent ahead of its inclusion in India's benchmark BSE index on Tuesday. * Hexaware Technologies Ltd gains 6 percent after Baring Private Equity Asia agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Indian outsourcing service provider for about $420 million. * Traders however remain wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $720 million of shares in the previous six sessions through Friday, ahead of June quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)