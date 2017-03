* India federal bond yields still higher as heavy supply lined up in the week, while the rupee continues to trade weak. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 3 basis points higher at 8.29 percent, having traded in a 8.24-8.34 percent band so far. * The Reserve Bank of India sticks to 220 billion rupees of cash bill sales during week, despite signalling they may scale down purchases. * The RBI sells 110 billion rupees of cash bills at 11.8936 percent on Monday. * The RBI to issue 180 billion rupees of bonds this week, its highest weekly purchase in the fiscal first half and may pressure yields higher. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)