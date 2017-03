* USD/INR continues to trade stronger on the day at 64.29/30 versus its close of 63.20/21 on Friday as month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms, boosts. * Traders however say foreign banks seen selling the greenback intermittently, preventing a much larger gain. * Traders will watch out for any comments or fresh measures from policymakers and expect the central bank to intervene to prevent the local unit from slipping if it continues to fall due to large dollar demand. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)