* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate edges up 3 bps to 9.48 percent. * Dealers say the rise in OIS rates muted on softer US yields and media reports of Finance Minister P. Chidambaram ruling out a rate hike. * Dealers also expecting the central bank to announce an open market operation this week to provide liquidity. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)