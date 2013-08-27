* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.74 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, while Brent crude held near a five-month high after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. * Traders remain wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $810 million worth of shares in the previous seven sessions through Monday, ahead of June-quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts this week. * On watch, India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is likely to brief the media on Tuesday. He is expected to talk about the approval of seven power projects by the cabinet panel headed by the prime minister on Monday and other government initiatives. * Also, India's lower house of parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win re-election. * Annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)