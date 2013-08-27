* Indian federal bonds seen opening higher on Tuesday after RBI announced debt buy in the week. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 8.34 percent on Monday. * The fear of burden from the $20 billion food security bill on the debt market will weigh on sentiment, dealers said. * Heavy supply will also hit sentiment with the RBI's sale of 180 billion rupees of bonds on Friday -- its biggest weekly sale during the fiscal first half year -- 220 billion rupees of cash management bills and 120 billion rupees of treasury bills this week. * The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy 80 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) worth of federal government bonds through an open market operation on August 30. * The drop in U.S. Treasury yields for the second straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data fuelled views the U.S. Federal Reserve might not trim its massive bond purchase program until later in the year, will also support bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)