* USD/INR may open higher on fears of pressure on the twin deficits on account of the food security bill. The pair is seen opening at 65 versus its 64.30/31 close on Monday. * India's lower house of parliament approved a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, a key part of the ruling Congress party's strategy to win re-election. * The yen rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment took a hit on worries that the United States may be edging toward possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)