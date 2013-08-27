* The benchmark BSE index is down 1.1 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.2 percent, hurt by a decline in shares of blue chip companies as foreign investors turned sellers for a seventh straight session as of Monday. * The rupee approached a record low on Tuesday, further denting sentiment. *India's lower house of parliament approval for a plan worth nearly $20 billion on Monday to provide cheap grain to the poor, which was also seen raising concerns about the country's fiscal deficit. * HDFC Bank Ltd is down 3.2 percent, while ITC Ltd falls 1 percent. * Traders remain wary about foreign flows after overseas investors sold about $810 million worth of shares in the previous seven sessions through Monday, ahead of June-quarter GDP data and the expiry of August derivatives contracts this week. * Falls also tracked lower Asian stocks after the United States signalled possible military action against the Syrian government over a suspected chemical weapons attack. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)