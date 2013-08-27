* India's central bank may sell the 48-day cash management bills at 12 percent on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers showed. * The highest expected yield cut-off in the poll was 12.2 percent, while the lowest was 11.9 percent. * On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India sold 110 billion rupees of cash management bills at a cut-off of 11.8936 percent. * The government is selling 110 billion rupees of cash management bills on Tuesday, the second tranche of the 220 billion rupees weekly sale to drain cash announced earlier in the month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)