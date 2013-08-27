BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's central bank may sell the 1.44 percent inflation-linked 2023 bond at a real yield of 3.355 percent on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers showed. * The highest expected yield cut-off in the poll was 4 percent, while the lowest was 3.2 percent. * The government is selling 10 billion rupees of linkers. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Twenty two motors raises $1.6 million in pre-series a round of funding Source text: [Twenty Two Motors raises $1.6 Million in Pre-Series A round of funding]
* U.S. launches cruise missiles against Syrian air base * Asia shares, S&P 500 futures fall on risk aversion * Yen, gold rise on safe-haven buying * Spot gold may rise to $1,281/oz -technicals * Gold on track for fourth straight week of gains (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 7 Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday to hit a 5-month high as investors sought safe-haven assets after the United States launched cruise missiles against a