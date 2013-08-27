* India's overnight indexed swaps rise, tracking a sharp spike in bond yields as rupee falls past 66 to the dollar. * Dealers say concerns on fiscal deficit back after India's lower house approves a spending plan of nearly $20 billion to provide cheap food to poor. * The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 13 basis point at 8.55 percent, while the one-year rate rises 9 bps to 9.59 percent. * RBI's open market operations announcement of bond purchases up to 80 billion rupees on Friday does not help market sentiment much. * India's 10-year benchmark yield up 22 bps at 8.56 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)