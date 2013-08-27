BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Western Power Co.Ltd
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 26, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.345
Reoffer price 99.866
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0215076313
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share